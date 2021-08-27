DUP leader to met Taoiseach today to discuss impact of Brexit

The leader of the DUP will meet with the Taoiseach today to discuss the ongoing impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

Jeffrey Donaldson is urging the Irish Government to join with the DUP in calling for changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Protocol was brought in to avoid a 'hard border' and allow free trade between the North and the Republic of Ireland after the UK left the EU.

The SDLP's spokesperson on Brexit, Matthew O' Toole, says all sides should come together to work out a way to take advantage of the Protocol: