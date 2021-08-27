Donegal musician says indoor live music needs help to get back to work

Work is continuing on trying to stage Electric Picnic next month, with pleas from the live events sector for the Government to show support for the industry.

Some senior ministers are believed to be supporting the idea of holding the event in Laois at the end of September, despite Laois County Council refusing permission.

A number of options are being looked at including only allowing vaccinated people into the festival, and designating it as a pilot event.

Donegal musician Matt McGranaghan who is Music and Entertainment Association spokesperson says musicians who work indoors also need help to get back to their jobs: