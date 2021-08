Donegal County Council has been announced as a finalist in Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2021.

The awards are held in partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and highlight the positive impact of local government across Ireland.

In total, 90 projects from 20 local councils have been announced as finalists this year.

Donegal County Council has been shortlisted in the Promoting Economic Development category for their #BuyDonegal.