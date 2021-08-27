Cabinet Covid sub -committee to meet again on Monday

The Green Party leader says people in the live events sector can look forward to going back to work in September.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 has concluded its meeting and agreed to meet again on Monday where the timeline for reopening will be finalised.

Restrictions around confirmations, communions and public transport are expected to be the first things to be eased.

As he left today's meeting, Minister Eamon Ryan was asked whether those in the entertainment sector will be back in work next month...........