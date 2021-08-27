35 people registered as homeless in Donegal and Leitrim

There's been an increase in the number of people who are homeless, according to figures released this afternoon.

The Department of Housing report shows 8,132 adults and children were homeless in July, up from 8,014 in June. In the North West, 77 people are registered as homeless, including eight families. 36 of those people are in Donegal and Leitrim.

2,129 children are without a home, while Dublin accounts for the highest number of homeless people, at 70 per cent.

Roughan MacNamara from Focus Ireland says they fear this trend may continue..............