Women in the early stages of pregnancy aren't at increased risk when it comes to contracting Covid-19, according to a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Dr. Maeve Eogan says there isn't any evidence to suggest the first trimester poses a higher risk.

It comes amid concerns from teacher unions about the decision to bring unvaccinated pregnant teachers back into classrooms this year.

Dr Eogan says the decision to bring them back is being based on the latest available data: