Watch / Listen: The Score – 26/08/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score presented by Oisin Kelly, we look ahead to the FAI Cup north west derby between Finn Harps and Derry City with Declan Boyle, Ollie Horgan and Ruaidhri Higgins.

Tyrone are chasing a double at Croke Park on Saturday with the Red Hand minors and seniors in action at GAA headquarters, we speak with Tyrone broadcaster and journalist Paddy Hunter.

Plus 'Brendan Herbie McDaid' previews this weekends Donegal Half Marathon.

