The 2021 Donegal Half Marathon which takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 29th, is a sell-out but organisers are seeking the help of volunteers on the day.

The race which was held every year since 2014 was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 restrictions but a capped entry of 400 will take on the event this weekend.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Race Director Brendan 'Herbie' McDaid ahead of Sunday's much anticipated race.