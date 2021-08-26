Watch: Declan Boyle thinks Harps can find cup magic against Derry

Finn Harps and Derry City will clash once again on Friday but this time its for a place in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup.

Harps made history at the start of the season by beating Derry for the very first time at the Brandywell and a win this week would also be new territory for the Ballybofey side who have never beaten their rivals in the senior cup competition.

Highland's Finn Harps Match Analyst Declan Boyle feels now could be the time that statistic could change.

Declan's being speaking with Oisin Kelly in the Big Match Preview...

