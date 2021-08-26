Tyrone hoping for double day of joy at Croker – Paddy Hunter

It's a huge day at Croke Park for Tyrone GAA with the county involved in a double header at GAA headquarters.

First up are the Tyrone minors, chasing a first All Ireland title in 11 years when they take on Meath in this years u17 decider.

That is followed by the much talked about Covid delayed senior semi final with the Red Hands taking on Kerry for the right to play Mayo in the decider.

Oisin Kelly has been getting the feel from the county of Tyrone with GAA broadcaster and journalist Paddy Hunter..