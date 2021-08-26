Ollie Horgans says Harps will need another big performance to get through Derry tie

Having picked up a first ever Premier Division win at the Brandywell earlier in the season, Finn Harps are now looking for a first win the FAI Cup against rivals Derry City on Friday night.

Heading into their four meeting in the senior cup, Harps have never beaten the Candystrips but that would change if Harps are to keep their winning run going this weekend.

Harps look set to be without Kosovar Sadiki and Shane McEleney and boss Ollie Horgan says they will have to repeat their match winning performance last time out against St Pats to be in with a chance of progressing in the cup...