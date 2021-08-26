Limited Breast Check service available in Donegal Town

A limited Breast Check service is being offered in Donegal Town from today, with Donegal Action for Cancer Care saying almost 1,000 women could receive appointments for mammograms in the coming weeks.

The temporary unit will be based at the Council Offices.

Following a meeting with BreastCheck this week, DACC say they were told a staffed mobile unit has become available for 22 days, which would facilitate 770 mammograms.

BreastCheck say they are making concerted efforts to increase this 22 day period to 27 days which would see a total of 945 women screened. They hope that they will be in a position to give DACC a positive confirmation of this in the coming days.

DACC were told by BreastCheck management at the meeting that screening in the county has been extremely challenging due to a number of staff resource issues. This temporary unit is, they say, part of the weffort to address that, but that will change, as they return to their screening commitments in full at the end of September.

DACC were also informed at the meeting that on average 15-20% of screening participants invited to their appointment do not attend, and this they say is very worrying.