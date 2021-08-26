‘Job nowhere near done’ as Carndonagh vaccination clinic closes – Cathaoirleach

The Covid-19 vaccination centre in Carndonagh is to close this week.

However, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says the job is nowhere near complete.

The clinic opened at Carndonagh Community School on June 30th with people having to travel to Letterkenny Institute of Technology's vaccination clinic to receive a jab after this week.

Councillor Jack Murray says rather than removing the service from Inishowen, alternative venues should be considered.

He says it's vital vaccination clinics are more accessible: