Infrastructure Minister to visit sites of Strabane flooding

The North's Infrastructure Minister has committed to visiting Strabane soon, following multiple large flooding incidents that have plagued parts of the town in recent times.

There have been repeated floods in both the Ballycolman estate and Pearse Gardens areas of the town in recent years with claims there may be a major structural problem within Strabane's flood protection and general infrastructure systems.

Derry City and Strabane District Cllr Maolíosa McHugh is welcoming Minister Nichola Mallon's commitment to visit the area and view first-hand the effects of flooding on the town: