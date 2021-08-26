Husband speaks of Samantha Willis thinking of others up to end

The husband of Samantha Willis who died with Covid-19 after giving birth has been speaking of how she thought of others right up until the end.

The 35 year old passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry last week after welcoming daughter Eviegrace.

She was unvaccinated based on public health advice which later changed and had planned to get the vaccine after the delivery of her baby.

Her husband Josh, is urging people to get vaccinated.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that even while Samantha was in hospital she was encouraging others to take the vaccine: