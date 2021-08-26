Dunleavy & McCrystal starts Paralympics with 6th place finish

The Paralympic games are contining in Tokyo this morning.

Cyclists Katie-George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal finished sixth in the B1000 metres time trial.

That was the first of four events for the pair who will also take on the track 3k pursuit on Saturday.

They will then look to repeat their medal winning performances on the road with the Time Trail and the Road Race.

Katie and Eve won gold and silver in those events five years in Rio.

Katie's Donegal link is through her father John who is from Mountcharles.