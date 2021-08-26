Donegal CCC to meet on Donegal County Final saga tonight

Highland Radio Sport understands the Donegal CCC will meet tonight to deal with the objection lodged by beaten county finalists Kilcar.

As we know, Naomh Conaill made it back to back titles by taking a fifth crown beating Kilcar on penalties, the first time ever the county final was decided on spot kicks.

In the days after the game, Kilcar lodged an objection on the basis that the winners took on four substitutes during the two ten minute periods of extra-time where as the rules permit three.

If the decision goes in favour of Kilcar, Naomh Conaill could be fined, force to play a replay or lose the game.