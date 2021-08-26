Demand for bed’s at NW hospitals drops to lowest point this week

The number of people waiting on a bed at hospitals in the North West has dropped to it's lowest point this week.

29 people are awaiting a hospital bed in the region this morning, down from a high of 52 on Monday.

9 people are waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital, 4 people in the Emergency Department and 5 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

At Sligo University Hospital, 20 people are awaiting a bed.

Nationally, 240 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch report.