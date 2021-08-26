Covid rates rise in all but one Donegal LEA

North Inishowen remains the electoral area with the country's highest Covid 19 incidence rate, with South Inishowen the fourth highest and Letterkenny the 10th highest.

Of the seven LEAs in Donegal, six registered increased Covid figures, one, Milford, registered a drop.

North Inishowen registered 457 cases in the two weeks to midnight on Monday, a rise of 5%. That gave an incidence rate of 2693.9 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 526.4 nationally.

There were 338 cases in South Inishowen, up 17%, while Letterkenny remained virtually unchanged with 294 cases, a rate of 989.6.

Milford was the only LEA to register a decrease, its total of 119 a fall of 11%, giving a rate of 864.1.

Glenties had the county's highest percentage increase at 45%, with 181 cases and a rate of 756.7, while the Donegal LEA was up 27% with 197 cases, an incidence rate of 743.6.

There were 172 cases in Lifford Stranorlar, a rise of 23%, but still registering Donegal's lowest incidence rate - 664.4.