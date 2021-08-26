Ballybofey continues to have highest commercial vacancy rate in country

The commercial vacancy rate in County Donegal is the highest in Ulster at 16.8%.

The latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report for the second quarter of this year found that Ballybofey remains the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 29.3%.

In other areas of the county, Letterkenny has a vacancy rate of 21.7% and Buncrana of 13.1%.

The report says increasing vacancy rates are a continued reflection of the impact the lockdown has had on commercial property occupancy.

The full report can be accessed here