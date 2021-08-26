1,866 new Covid 19 cases in ROI, 1,550 in NI

The Department of Health has reported 1,866 new cases of Covid-19.

332 people are in hospital with the virus, of whom 61 are being treated in intensive care.

In the two weeks to midnight on Tuesday, there were 1,781 Covid 19 cases in Donegal, a 14 day incidence rate of 1,118.8 per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 531.9, and is the third highest rate in the country after Monaghan and Cavan.

1,550 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

Another four virus related deaths have also been confirmed in the North.

376 people are in hospital with the virus, with 41 of those in intensive care units.