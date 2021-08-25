Vaccine rollout will determine easing of restrictions

The Justice Minister says Cabinet will give all due consideration to public health advice before moving forward with any plans to ease restrictions.

A roadmap to reopening is due to be published on Tuesday, which will outline how measures will be lifted up to Christmas.

NPHET met earlier today to discuss the escalating Covid-19 numbers, which are not expected to peak until next month.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the vaccination rollout will be key in deciding when particular restrictions can ease..............

Representatives for the hospitality sector are calling for all remaining restrictions to be lifted by the end of September.

The Licensed Vintners Association wants rules around capacity limits and bar service to be eased.

Chief executive Donall O'Keeffe says the government must address these issues in next week's roadmap............