Teaching Unions criticise decision to make pregnant teachers return to classrooms

The country's three main teaching unions say it's "incredible" that pregnant teachers are being sent back into schools this coming term.

Women in the first 14 weeks of their pregnancy are currently unable to take a vaccine, but are expected to teach in person classes.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, defended the measure, saying it's backed by expert advice from Gynaecologists.

However the ASTI President Eamon Dennehy says they should be allowed to work remotely, as they did before the summer: