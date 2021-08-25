Selection process for two new Derry MLAs to begin tomorrow

Derry is to have two new MLAs after Sinn Fein's two sitting Assembly members announced they will not return to Stormont in September.

The process to select replacements begins tomorrow when the party leader visits the city, with the two outgoing MLAs being given new roles within Sinn Fein.

Having previously announced they would not be contesting next years Assembly election, Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have now decided to step away from the Assembly before the beginning of the new term, which starts on September 13th.

The process to select replacements for the two Foyle MLAs will begin this week, with party president Mary Lou McDonald set to visit the city tomorrow for a series of engagements. Nominations for the selection of new candidates will begin tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald says the two outgoing MLAs will have now roles in the party. Martina Anderson will take on a new international role for the party in Europe promoting the case for Irish Unity, while Karen Mullan will take on a new regional role in the north west strengthening cross-border co-ordination between the party’s TDs, MLAs, MPs and council groups.