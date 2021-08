The North West Migrants Forum has launched an information booklet to help people navigate politics in the North.

The toolkit has been produced as part of the organisation's Effective Activism and Campaign for Change project, focusing on the Common Travel Agreement which the group says discriminates against many residents of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Director of Programmes with the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi-Barr says it's about making people feel more inclusive: