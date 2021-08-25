Numbers awaiting hospital beds in North-West down significantly this morning

The number of people waiting on a bed at hospitals in the North-West continues to decrease.

12 people were waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, down significantly from peak figures last week.

3 people are awaiting a bed in the Emergency Department and 9 elsewhere in the hospital.

Meanwhile, at Sligo University Hospital, 20 patients are currently awaiting a bed, down slightly on last week's figures.

15 patients are currently awaiting a bed in the Sligo Emergency Department, with 5 awaiting beds on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

286 patients were awaiting a bed in hospitals nationally this morning, of which 256 were waiting for beds in Emergency Departments across the Republic of Ireland.