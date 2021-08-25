NCBI call for more consideration for the visually impaired

The National Council for the Blind are calling for improved footpath access, as well as for people to consider the issues those who are visually impaired face daily.

There are a number of things on our streets that can impair a blind person's progress - particularly issues such as parking on kerbs, dog fouling, overhanging branches, and footpaths being blocked as a result of things such as outdoor dining facilities on streets.

June Tinsley is the head of advocacy and communications with NCBI - she says that dog fouling, as well as the lack of legal enforcement for those whose dogs leave waste on the streets, can cause issues for the blind and visually impaired...