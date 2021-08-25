Mica families prepared for resumed Working Group discussions

A family representative on the Defective Blocks Working Group says they will be returning to full discussions in the coming weeks with a comprehensive document that clearly outlines their position.

Affected homeower Eileen Doherty says considerable work has been done over the summer, and family representatives in Donegal now have a clear and unified position in their negotiations for 100% redress.

After a series of meetings this week with local TDs in Donegal and Mayo, Eileen Doherty says they have promises of support from all of them.

Most importantly, Eileen Doherty says, the families have been working with experts for the past few weeks, and that has paid dividends.

She spoke to Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show..........