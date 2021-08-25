James Gallagher to headline Bellator 270 in Dublin

Strabane's James Gallagher's will be returning to the MMA arena at the start of November.

His postponed fight with Patchy Mix has been fixed as a co main event on the Bellator 270 bill in Dublin on the 5th November.

The Gallagher Mix bout was called off after Gallagher withdrew from the May fight scheduled for Connecticut USA because of injury.

“I’m so grateful to be back as the headline in Dublin,” said Gallagher, “I’ve moved to America to take my mindset and skill set to another level and I’m happy I can show my work to my home fans! Welcome to the Jimmy Show! 🇮🇪”.

Both fighters have impressive record with Gallagher 11-1 and Mix 14-1.