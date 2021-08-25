Husband of mother who died with Covid urges people to get vaccinated

The husband of a woman who died with Covid 19 in Derry after giving birth to their daughter has urged people to get vaccinated.

Josh Willis and his wife Samantha welcomed their baby daughter Eviegrace last week.

Samantha passed away on Friday at Altnagelvin Hospital, after developing complications from Covid.

The 35 year old wasn't vaccinated - as that was the advice in the early stages of her pregnancy - and decided not to get it when the advice later changed.

Josh Willis hopes her story will encourage people to get the jab............