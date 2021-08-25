Brian Donaghey takes charge at Institute

Institute FC have named Brian Donaghey as their new Head Coach.

Brian was an integral part of the clubs 2017/2018 Championship success and was part of the staff which helped steer the first team to an excellent 8th place finish in the Premiership the following season.

On that occasion, Stute just missed out on a European Qualification playoff place by four points.

Brian has coached at Northern Ireland U18 level and was also involved at Crusaders.

In a statement, the Institute Board said "They are convinced of Brian’s motivation, commitment, and coaching ability, and believe this appointment is great news for both the current cohort of senior players and for young talented local players who may have aspirations to play for Institute Football Club."