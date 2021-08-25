Angler airlifted to safety by Rescue 118 helicopter in Donegal

The Rescue 118 was called to assist the Killybegs Coast Guard in an operation last evening involving an angler.

Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked at approximately 8:30pm to reports of an angler who became stranded on a rock after being cut off by the tide in Glencolumcille.

The Coast Guard established that due to the position of rocks in the area, a boat rescue was not feasible.

Assistance from the Rescue 118 helicopter was requested and the angler airlifted and further transferred to hospital.

Shane McCrudden, Acting Officer in charge with the Killybegs Coast Guard says local knowledge of the water is vital: