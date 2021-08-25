5th place finishes in Hungary for Lecky & Flanagan

Finn Valley's Sommer Lecky and Eilish Flanagan were in action on Tuesday night at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Castlederg native Lecky had her best jump of the season with a leap on 1.82m to finish in 5th place.

The high was won by Vuković Marija, jumping 1.88m.

Lecky's new clubmate, Elisih Flanagan also took a 5th place finish at the Continental Tour event in Budapest.

The Tokyo Olympian ran 9.49.31 in the 3000m Steeplechase.

At this years games in Japan Flanagan set a new personal best of 9.34.86.