52 pharmacies in Donegal now registered to provide vaccines

52 pharmacies in Donegal are now listed on the HSE website as providing vaccines, with people over the age of 12 being invited to register with a local pharmacy if that's how they wish to receive their vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Vaccination Centre at Letterkenny Institute of Technology is still operational, having administered over 90,000 vaccines since it opened.

The centre in Carndonagh has now closed, as students prepare to return to school, with the HSE saying the preference would be for people who received their first dose there to receive their second in Letterkenny.

However, Mandy Doyle, Head of Primary Care in Donegal says people who need to may be able to avail of the pharmacy option........

The Helpline Number is 1800 700 700