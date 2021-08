323 Covid patients are in hospital today - the highest since the end of March, and up 16 on yesterday's figure.

The latest figures also show that 55 Covid patients are currently in Intensive Care Units.

As of 8pm last night, there were 11 patients being treated for Covid-19 in Letterkenny University Hospital, 1 of which is currently in ICU.

Galway University Hospital has the highest amount of Covid in-patients in the country, with 33 patients being treated for the virus there currently.