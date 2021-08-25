2,051 new Covid cases in ROI, 1771 in NI

2,051 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening. As of 8 am today, 323 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5092 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.

In the two weeks to midnight on Monday, there were 1797 Covid 19 cases in Donegal, a 14 Day Incidence Rate of 1128.8 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 526.4.

Meanwhile, 1,771 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today.

Another five virus-related deaths have also been confirmed.

388 Covid patients are in hospital in the North - with 43 in intensive care.