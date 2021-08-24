Tyrone on course to have full squad available

The build-up is ramping up ahead of Saturday's All Ireland football semi-final meeting of Tyrone and Kerry

It's understood Tyrone are on course to have a full squad to choose from for this weekend's game with Covid issues within the squad apparently now under control

Joint-manager Feargal Logan has confirmed that they’ve been able to assemble full numbers for training in recent days.

Tyrone could leave it to as late as Thursday or even Friday before making a final assessment on the recovery of some of the players before Saturday's game