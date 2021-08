A kayak worth around €2,000 has been stolen from the Fahan Marina.

Gardaí are investigating the theft which occurred sometime between Thursday and Sunday last.

The orange kayak is distinct with the words 'tequila' and 'The San Diego' printed on it's side and it is adjustable.

The item was secured by a chain and padlock which were cut during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the theft or transport of the kayak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.