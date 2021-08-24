Holohan: No “major concern” about vaccinated-only live events

The Chief Medical Officer here says there wouldn't be any major public health concerns for an outdoor event for vaccinated people only, such as the Electric Picnic festival or other outdoor live entertainment events.

Dr Tony Holohan added that he was hopeful of Covid restrictions being eased 'well before' Christmas, but added that current disease control does need to be better.

NPHET are due to meet tomorrow to analyse the current situation surrounding the virus.

Tony Holohan says he would rather vaccinated people only attend large outdoor events at this stage: