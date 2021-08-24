Graduate Medical School will help keep doctors in the NW – Dean

The Founding Dean of the new Graduate Medical School at Magee College in Derry says bringing medical students to the region will be a very important component in ensuring there are enough doctors in the future.

However, Professor Louise Dubras says it's also important that further training opportunities are provided for graduates who elect to stay in the North West, and that a high quality of life is available in the area.

On today's Nine Til Noon Show, Professor Dubras, who also works part time in a GP surgery in the city, says ensuring enough GPs into the future will be a key target...............

Letterkenny based optometrist Aoife O'Donnell is one of the graduates who began their studies yesterday.

She says the availability of a medical education on her own doorstep has been a game changer in terms of allowing her to pursue her dream of becoming a fully qualified doctor...........