“Giant” grant scheme available for NI tourism industry

A grant scheme has been announced by Tourism NI, to assist tourist attractions and locations in the North in creating what they call "experiences that embrace our giant spirit and stimulate demand for Northern Ireland tourism to the benefit of the wider economy".

Capital grants of up to £450,000 will be handed out by Tourism NI and the NI Department of Finance - who are also offering a percentage cost grant scheme, where they will fund up to 80% of eligible costs from private sector proposals and 50% of eligible costs for public sector companies.

The applications are open until the 3rd of October, and more information about the grant scheme is available here: https://www.tourismni.com/edp/