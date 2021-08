There have been reports of illegal dumping in the sea in Downings.

It's claimed the occupants of a speedboat dumped rubbish directly into the water along the shorefront yesterday, including a number of cans, wrappers and other miscellaneous objects.

Speaking with Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show, Oliver McBride says that he observed the boat throwing the rubbish overboard - and that seeing litter in the sea is not an uncommon sight in Downings and the surrounding marine area....