Anne McCloskey: Derry GP under investigation for unsubstantiated vaccine claims

A Derry doctor is being investigated by the Health and Social Care board, about a video posted on social media over the weekend.

Derry GP Anne McCloskey made a number of unsubstantiated claims about the effects of Covid-19 vaccines in the nine minute video that has been shared widely amongst the so-called "anti-vax" community on social media.

Within the video, the former Aontú Derry City and Strabane councillor claims that young people were "damaged irreparably" by the Covid-19 vaccine, but provided no evidence to support her claims. Within the video she also claimed that "they are coming after the children next", referring to the roll-out of the vaccine to younger age groups.

She also made unsupported claims that vaccines were "killing people" and that the vaccination programme "needed to be stopped".

Covid-19 vaccines have undergone clinical trials, and have been deemed to be safe and effective at reducing the chance of you catching the virus, according to sources such as the HSE, WHO and the EMA.

The vaccines which have been approved for use in children here, Pfizer and Moderna, have been proven to be safe in children following clinical trials, according to the HSE.

In a statement provided to BBC Northern Ireland, the Health and Social Care Board said:

"Patients often turn to GPs as a source of medical advice and GPs must inspire confidence and trust in patients"