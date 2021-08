The numbers of people awaiting beds in North West hospitals has fallen by 38%.

There were 12 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, three of them on Emergency Department trolleys, while in Sligo, there were 20 people waiting, 13 of them in the ED.

Between the two hospitals, there were 32 people waiting, down from 52 yesterday.

Nationally, there were 296 people waiting on beds this morning, 25 on ED trolleys.