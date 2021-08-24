1,572 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,648 in NI

1,572 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today. Figures show in the two weeks to midnight on Sunday, there were 1,793 cases in Donegal, a 14 day incidence rate of 1126.3. That's the third highest in the state after Monaghan and Cavan, and compares to a national average of 524.1.

There are currently 307 people in hospitals with the virus in the Republic, with 55 of those receiving intensive care treatment.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET's modelling advisory group, says the disease will need to be kept under control in the coming weeks..............

Another 12 Covid-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

1,648 new cases have also been confirmed.

373 Covid patients are in hospital in the North, with 41 in intensive care.