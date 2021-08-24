1,571 new ROI Covid-19 cases

1,572 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There are currently 307 people in hospitals with the virus in the Republic, with 55 of those receiving intensive care treatment.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said today that:

"On average, we have reported 1,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day for the last 5 days. Our 14-day incidence is now 526 per 100,000 population. This is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities"

“Mask wearing is a simple and effective way of breaking the chains of transmission. If you do are infected but do not have symptoms or have yet to develop symptoms, you can still spread the virus to others. Face masks help reduce this risk. By wearing a mask, you protect those around you. In January 2021, 94% of people reported wearing face masks in public places, and 93% in February and in March. As of this month, that figure has dropped to 84%.

“Please, continue to wear a mask in indoor settings like retail, on public transport and in restaurants and in crowded outdoor settings. This remains a simple but important measure that we all can take to prevent this virus spreading in our communities.”