Uncertainty over future of Cashel Na Cor, Buncrana

There's uncertainty over the future of Cashel Na Cor in Buncrana.

Staff at the day centre for young adults with learning disabilities were redeployed last week to another centre which was dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Parents were informed of the move and the service removed from those who regularly attend the centre with immediate effect.

The service was already reduced for service users from 5 to 2 days due to the pandemic.

In a statement, the HSE say they are committed to have the services reinstated as quickly as possible.

Averil, whose daughter attends the centre told today's Nine til Noon Show that they have been left in a difficult position: