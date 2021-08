Magee Medical School opens it's doors for the first time today.

The new medical school at Ulster University's Magee campus in Derry will welcome 70 students.

The medical school has been in the offing for a number of years and was due to open in 2019.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood says the school will enable the fortifying of health provision in the North West.

He is also repeating calls for university provision in the region to be expanded to 10,000 places.