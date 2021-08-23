HIQA publishes five nursing home assessments

Issues around residents' rights and governance of nursing homes in Donegal have been highlighted in a number of reports published today by HIQA.

Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon and St Eunan's Nursing Home, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny were found to be mainly compliant or substantially compliant.

However, a significant number of non-compliances were identified at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless, and one at Aras Ghaoth Dobhair, Derrybeg.

At Harbour Lights, inspectors found that residents received care and services from a well established staff team who knew them well, but significant improvements were required to ensure that each resident's rights to privacy and dignity were upheld and that care was person centred.

There were non-compliances in health care, infection control, fire precautions, care plans and assessments, governance and residents' rights.

The inspection was carried out in March, and the nursing home has submitted a comprehensive document outlining how the non-compliances are being addressed.

At Aras Ghaoth Dobhair, the inspector found governance and management arrangements did not ensure the quality and safety of the service could be sustained, which was of particular concern as the centre was recovering from a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

Overall, the inspector found the service was well managed for the benefit of the residents who lived there, but further improvements were required, particularly in areas of governance and management.

