Discussions continuing on Government’s roadmap to ease restrictions

Discussions will continue this week on the Government's roadmap to end all restrictions.

It comes as there was anger on social media to images which appeared to show large groups congregating around Dublin city for the All-Ireland hurling final yesterday.

Those in the live events sector in particular were asking how it was allowed to happen as their industry hasn't been allowed to full reopen.

Yesterday there was a 21 percent rise in the number of people in hospital, compared with Saturday, while the five day moving average of cases has stayed the same over the past week.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at UCD, Jack Lambert says we can't be overly reliant on the vaccines to keep case numbers down: